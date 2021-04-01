Anthony Ramos in Final Negotiations to Star in ‘Transformers’ Franchise Sequel

“In The Heights” star Anthony Ramos is in final negotiations to star in the next film in the “Transformers” franchise for Paramount and eOne, Hasbro’s entertainment studio, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.



“Creed 2” director Steven Caple Jr. is attached to direct the next installment, a follow-up to “Bumblebee” as part of the revamped universe of films following Michael Bay’s original franchise.



Joby Harold wrote the screenplay that was one of several scripts to come out of a writers’ room the studio established to re-imagine the “Transformers” universe, while the other was written by James Vanderbilt.



*Also Read:* New 'Transformers' Movie in the Works From 'Blue Beetle' Director Angel Manuel Soto



The next “Transformers” film has a targeted release date of June 24, 2022.



The franchise has grossed $4.84 billion globally dating to 2007. “Bumblebee,” the 2018 film directed by Travis Knight, made $467.9 million worldwide, but that paled in comparison to the prior five films by Bay. Paramount is also in the works on an animated “Transformers” film that has “Toy Story 4” director Josh Cooley attached.



Last week, Paramount Pictures made a blind script commitment to develop a new “Transformers” movie that has “Blue Beetle” director Angel Manuel Soto attached to direct. The new untitled “Transformers” movie will be developed apart from the main universe of films that Paramount has been making since 2007.



