US to share AstraZeneca shots with world
Published
The U.S. will begin sharing its entire stock of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines with the world once it clears federal safety reviews, the White House said Monday. (April 26)
Published
The U.S. will begin sharing its entire stock of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines with the world once it clears federal safety reviews, the White House said Monday. (April 26)
Watch VideoThe Biden administration announced Monday it would begin taking direct steps to fight the pandemic around the..
The United States plans to send roughly 4 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine that it is not using to Mexico and Canada..