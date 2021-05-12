Canceled ‘Prodigal Son’ Places Fox in 3rd-Place Ratings Tie With Univision

NBC and CBS tie atop Tuesday, when ABC’s “Pooch Perfect” put its tail between its legs



“The Voice” was a welcome addition to NBC’s Tuesday lineup, but the singing competition did not do enough to shake off CBS. ABC tied with Telemundo again, and Fox matched up with Univision — airing “Prodigal Son” one day after announcing its cancellation didn’t work out.



Fox’s “The Resident” at 8 p.m. fared a bit better, posting a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-sought adults 18-49 demographic. The medical drama drew 2.9 million total viewers. At 9, “Prodigal Son” got a 0.4/2 and 1.9 million total viewers.



CBS finished No. 1 in total viewers last night.



CBS and NBC tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.6/4. CBS was first in total viewers with 7.3 million, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers. NBC was second with a primetime average of 4.5 million total viewers.



For CBS, “NCIS” at 8 posted a 0.6/5 and 8.6 million total viewers. At 9, “FBI” had a 0.6/4 and 7.4 million total viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted” at 10 got a 0.5/4 and 5.7 million total viewers.



For NBC, “The Voice” at 8 received a 0.6/4 and 5.5 million total viewers. At 9, the return of “This Is Us” landed a 0.8/5 and 4.9 million total viewers. “New Amsterdam” at 10 closed out NBC’s primetime with a 0.4/3 and 3.2 million total viewers.



Fox and Univision tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4. Fox had a 3 share, Univision got a 2. Fox was third in total viewers with 2.4 million, Univision was fifth with 1.2 million.



ABC and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. ABC was fourth in total viewers with 2 million, Telemundo was sixth with 937,000.



For ABC, “Pooch Perfect” at 8 had a 0.3/2 and 1.8 million total viewers. “Black-ish” at 9 got a 0.3/2 and 1.6 million total viewers. At 9:30, “Mixed-ish” managed a 0.3/2 and 1.5 million total viewers. “Big Sky” at 10 received a 0.4/3 and 2.6 million total viewers.



The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 620,000. “The Flash” at 8 had a 0.2/2 and 767,000 total viewers. At 9, “Supergirl” got a 0.1/1 and 473,000 total viewers.