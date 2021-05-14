Mississippi River Traffic Reopened Under Damaged Bridge
More than 45 tug boats hauling about 700 barges had been idled along the river south and north of the bridge near Memphis, Tenn., waiting for clearance.Full Article
Economic development officials had been concerned that an extended closure of river traffic could hurt the region’s economy and..