‘Fantastic Beasts,’ ‘Dunkirk’ Actor Kevin Guthrie Receives 3-Year Jail Sentence for Sexual Assault

Kevin Guthrie, a Scottish actor known for his roles in the “Fantastic Beasts” films, “Dunkirk” and “Sunshine on Leith,” has been sentenced to three years in jail for sexually assaulting a woman in Glasgow.



Guthrie denied the charges, saying he had simply helped the woman after she fell ill, the BBC reports. However, his DNA was found inside her underwear. Following a four-day-trial, he was found guilty and placed on the sex offenders registry indefinitely.



The attack took place at the flat of fellow actor Scott Reid in September 2017. The court heard how a 29-year-old woman had plans to meet the pair at a bar before falling ill in a taxi on the way to the flat. According to BBC, Reid called an NHS helpline while Guthrie helped the woman inside and stayed behind to look after her. She told the court that she remembered being placed on the bed then having her top removed. She then alleged that Guthrie groped her and performed several sex acts on her. When Reid re-entered the room, the attack ceased.



“The court must show that women can be protected from domestic sexual offenses.” Sheriff Tom Hughes said to Guthrie.



“The offense you have been convicted of caused distress and consequences to the young woman involved in this case. She was unwell and thought her drink had been spiked elsewhere that night,” he continued, “The jury accepted that you committed these heinous crimes and the only appropriate sentence is imprisonment.”



Guthrie portrayed Abernathy in 2016’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and in its sequel, 2018’s “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.” A third installment of the “Harry Potter” spinoff series is currently slated for a July 2022 release but, per IMDB, Guthrie will not appear in the film.