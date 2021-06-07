Caitlyn Jenner Wants to Be Governor of California But Has No Idea What the Budget Is (Video)

Caitlyn Jenner is running to be the governor of California but struggled to answer a question about the size of the state’s budget.



Jenner was a guest on FOX 11’s “The Issue Is” with host Elex Michaelson, who asked Jenner how big the California budget is and how big she wants it to be, if she’s elected governor. Jenner didn’t seem to have the answer and Michaelson shot back, “The total budget is around $200 billion and somebody running for governor should know that.”



When asked again what Jenner would want the budget to be, she responded, “Um, you’re trying to pin me down on putting an exact number out there. The revenue is raised through the citizens and corporations. Right now, we are the highest tax state in the union. We have the most regulations.”







Jenner, who has been prone to mistakes in interviews, was also pressed about an interview she gave with CNN’s Dana Bash where she said she did not vote in the 2020 presidential election but went golfing instead. However, it was later revealed that Jenner’s public voting record indicates she did, in fact, vote in last November’s election.



When presented with that discrepancy by Michaelson, Jenner responded, “It was mail-in balloting, and there were, you know, a couple of people at the house and we’re all sitting around, ‘Oh, should we do this?’ And I’m pretty sure it was probably sent in … I didn’t do it the old-fashioned way, I’m an old fashioned person, you know, common sense, I like going sitting there in the little booth and banging away.”







Michaelson shared numerous clips from the interview on social media and at one point tweeted, “There’s value in pushing all of our politicians in a serious, in depth format. It can be clarifying to voters.”



