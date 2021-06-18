‘The Flash’ Director Andy Muschietti Teases Supergirl’s Costume

“The Flash” director Andy Muschietti has given another sneak peek on his Instagram on Friday, this time giving fans a preview of Sasha Calle’s Supergirl costume.





Muschietti previously teased first looks at Michael Keaton and Ezra Miller’s costumes.



“The Flash” will introduce general audiences to the idea of the multiverse: one of the of core concepts underpinning DC Comics. For the non-fanboy set, the multiverse refers to a shifting number of alternate universes that coexist within the larger reality depicted in DC comics. Originally created to explain various contradictory changes the company’s characters experienced over decades, it allows several different versions of the same characters to simultaneously exist and, occasionally, interact.



DC has been planting the seeds of the multiverse for the last several years. The concept was introduced in The CW’s “Arrowverse” franchise, with “Supergirl” and “Black Lightning” expressly established as being in separate universes from “Arrow,” “The Flash” and “Legends of Tomorrow.” But most recently, during The CW’s crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” movies such as “Wonder Woman” and “Justice League” were confirmed as part of the Arrowverse multiverse when Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen encountered Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen.



While it’s still not known how the multiverse concept will play out in other future DC Comics movies, it certainly expands the available options for Warner Bros. — just in case it wants to find a way to pit Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker against, say, the current version of Aquaman.



Helen Slater first played Supergirl in the 1984 Warner Bros. movie. Supergirl, aka Kara Danvers, has already become a big name in DC’s ongoing TV Arrowverse, with Melissa Benoist playing the Kryptonian heroine since 2016. Benoist is currently filming her sixth and final season of the hit CW show.



Calle joins a cast that includes two legendary Batmen. Not only will Ben Affleck’s Caped Crusader return, but Michael Keaton is set to reprise his Batman from the 1989 Tim Burton film, as TheWrap first exclusively reported.



Calle broke out in the role of Lola Rosales on “The Young and the Restless” and was nominated last year in the Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series category at the Daytime Emmys.