4 die in hot air balloon crash in Albuquerque
Four people died and one person was in critical condition after a hot air balloon they were riding in hit power lines in New Mexico's largest city, police said Saturday. (June 26)
Hot air balloon crash
Investigators say the balloon hit power lines. Thousands of people were without power as a result of the deadly incident.