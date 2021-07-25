'Dexter': Michael C Hall Is No Longer a Lumberjack in Trailer for Showtime Revival (Video)

Welcome back Dexter Morgan (or should we say "Jim Lindsey"?).



Showtime released the first trailer during San Diego Comic Con on Sunday for its upcoming revival of "Dexter," which you can watch in the player above.



First thing's first... he's no longer chopping wood up in Oregon.



The revival picks up 10 years after the end of "Dexter," which aired its season finale in 2013. It finds Dexter now living in the small fictional town of Iron Lake in upstate New York. Clancy Brown stars as Kurt Caldwall, the unofficial mayor of the town and the revival's chief adversary. The revival will also feature returning (and deceased) "Dexter" characters such as Jennifer Carpenter's Debra Morgan and John Lithgow's Arthur Mitchell.



The “Dexter” revival is set one decade after the series finale, which is about how much real-life time has passed since then.



The “Dexter” finale — which saw Morgan leaving Miami for Oregon as he exiled himself following the death of his sister Debra (Jennifer Carpenter) — is among the most widely mocked endings to a long-running series (until “Game of Thrones” came along). Most fans found Morgan’s ending limp, especially because his double life as a vigilante serial killer was never discovered by his fellow Miami P.D. coworkers, despite it becoming pretty obvious toward the end.



Hall hopes the upcoming revival can make up for it.



“Let’s be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there’s always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling,” Hall told The Daily Beast in an interview back in January. “I include myself in the group of people that wondered, ‘What the hell happened to that guy?’ So I’m excited to step back into it. I’ve never had that experience of playing a character this many years on.”



Clyde Phillips is returning as showrunner for the 10-episode limited run. Phillips ran the show through its first four (and much more celebrated) seasons, when the series was routinely nominated for Emmy awards, including Best Drama. “Dexter” cycled through various showrunners after Phillips’ departure.