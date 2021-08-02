‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ New Trailer: Watch Woody Harrelson Transform Into Rampaging Red Villain (Video)

When the first trailer for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” debuted earlier this summer, we only got a taste of the demonic red symbiote named Carnage. Now though, we get to see Woody Harrelson fully transform into the monster — and he likes the taste.



“I have tasted blood before and that is not it,” Harrelson says in the trailer after he grabs Tom Hardy and bites his hand. The blood and mutation that turns Hardy into Venom now transfers into Harrelson and ends up mutating him into the red beast, leading him on a rampage out of prison with some creepy body horror action.



“All I ever wanted in this world is carnage,” he says.



Taking over directing duties on “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” from Ruben Fleischer is Andy Serkis. Kelly Marcel wrote the screenplay, and Tom Hardy is actually credited on the story for the sequel along with Marcel. The sequel also stars Michelle Williams, Naomi Harris, Reid Scott and Stephen Graham.



The original “Venom” from 2018 grossed over $856 million worldwide, and “Let There Be Carnage” will now open in theaters from Sony’s Columbia Pictures this fall on September 24.



Check out the new trailer here and above.