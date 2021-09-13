Third Asian giant 'murder hornet' nest of 2021 found in Washington state
Published
The Washington State Department of Agriculture tweeted they had located the third Asian giant "murder hornet" nest of 2021.
Published
The Washington State Department of Agriculture tweeted they had located the third Asian giant "murder hornet" nest of 2021.
They are a blight for local flora and fauna and could send ecosystems into a spiral. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
BLAINE, WASHINGTON — They're back! The first live Asian giant “murder” hornet of 2021 has been spotted in Washington state..