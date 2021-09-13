Ben Best, ‘Eastbound & Down’ Co-Creator and Actor, Dies at 46

Ben Best, who co-created HBO’s “Eastbound & Down” with Danny McBride and also played the part of Clegg on the comedy, died Sunday. He was 46 at the time of his passing.



“It’s with heavy hearts we say goodbye to our good buddy Ben Best,” read a statement in an Instagram post shared by “Eastbound & Down” production company Rough House Pictures Sunday. “We lost him the day before he would have turned 47. A hell of a friend and a creative force. He inspired us and made us laugh. Charming and hilarious. Gone way too soon. We love and miss you.”



Known for co-creating the HBO comedy series “Eastbound & Down” with McBride, Best’s other notable writing credits include the 2011 film “Your Highness,” which he wrote along with McBride, and 2006’s “The Foot Fist Way,” which he penned with McBride and frequent collaborator Jody Hill.



On the acting side, Best played Clegg on “Eastbound & Down,” and had parts in the 2009 Will Ferrell-led “Land of the Lost” remake, “Observe and Report,” “What Happens in Vegas,” “Superbad,” “The Foot Fist Way” and “Eddie Noble and the Heroes.”



