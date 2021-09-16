These New Yorkers Are Willing To Risk Their Jobs Over COVID-19 Vaccines

The group New York Teachers for Choice held a rally against vaccine mandates in Foley Square on Monday, September 13. Attendees included teachers and health care workers as well as others standing in solidarity.
This contingent is so steadfast in their resistance that they’re willing to resign from their jobs or risk getting fired. [ more › ]
