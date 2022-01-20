Voting Rights Bills Are Set for Defeat in the Senate
Published
Without the votes to change Senate rules, Democrats cannot overcome a Republican filibuster against legislation intended to offset new state voting restrictions.Full Article
Published
Without the votes to change Senate rules, Democrats cannot overcome a Republican filibuster against legislation intended to offset new state voting restrictions.Full Article
"This country has changed because of people's courage," said Rep. Terri Sewell. "And it bends towards justice, but it doesn't mean..
Watch VideoJoe Biden's long arc in public life has always had one final ambition: to sit behind the Resolute Desk of the Oval..