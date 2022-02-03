NBCUniversal Sells Out Super Bowl LVI Ads, With Some 30-Second Spots Going for $7 Million

NBCUniversal is sold out of in-game commercial time for Super Bowl LVI, the company said on Thursday, with some 30-second spots selling for as much as $7 million. That’s a new record, as is this year’s per-unit average.



The in-game ad sellout includes the NBC broadcast channel, Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo and all digital platforms — including Peacock. “A handful” of pre-game spots remain available, NBCU said Thursday morning.



Every in-game advertiser will also run across the Telemundo Super Bowl LVI telecast as well as NBC Sports’ streaming assets, including Peacock, for the first time. This year is also the first time a Super Bowl will be broadcast on a Spanish-language network.



NBCUniversal brought in more than 30 new advertisers for this year’s big game vs. 2021’s Super Bowl LV. That’s a 40% rate of newcomers, most of which come from the automotive, technology and travel industries. Those three sectors, as well as the entertainment and health & wellness sectors, saw the biggest growth year to year.



“The NFL has never been stronger and has led us to new records this year. From ‘Sunday Night Football’ to ‘Football Night in America’ and through the nail-biting Playoffs, we’ve seen an increased appetite for fans to watch the NFL across all our platforms. This multiplatform consumption has attracted even more advertisers who have the desire for the immediate scaled reach of sports. And with the power of our One Platform, we’re able to utilize these major moments to maximize viewership and drive business impact for our advertising partners,” Mark Marshall, the president of Advertising & Partnerships at NBCUniversal, said in a statement on Thursday.



Super Bowl LVI takes place on Sunday, Feb. 13 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. As luck would have it (just like last year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), that’s where the NFC’s representative, the Los Angeles Rams, plays its home games. The Rams will “host” the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.