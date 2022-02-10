Dave Chappelle helps shut down affordable-housing development: ‘I am not bluffing’
Published
Comedian Dave Chappelle is drawing attention for comments he made about a housing project at a city council meeting in Ohio this week.Full Article
Published
Comedian Dave Chappelle is drawing attention for comments he made about a housing project at a city council meeting in Ohio this week.Full Article
Dave Chappelle's raging at local politicians -- who he calls "clowns" -- in his Ohio hometown over a proposed housing development,..
The village of Yellow Springs, Ohio, voted to kill an affordable housing component of a new development.
Oberer Homes, a housing development in Yellow Springs, Ohio, will not include affordable housing after Dave Chappelle threatened..