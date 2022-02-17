Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang to Star in Musical Comedy ‘F*cking Identical Twins’

Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally and Bowen Yang are set to star in a new R-rated musical comedy called “F*cking Identical Twins” from A24 and Chernin Entertainment that is a subversive spin on “The Parent Trap.”



Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp will both write the script and star in the film as two business adversaries who realize they’re identical twin brothers and decide to switch places in order to reunite their divorced parents and become a family again.



“F*cking Identical Twins” is based on Jackson and Sharp’s two-man stage show that premiered at the Upright Citizens Brigade in 2014. They are adapting the show for the screen along with original songs by Jackson, Sharp and Karl Saint Lucy.



Larry Charles, the director and producer known for “Borat,” “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” is on board to direct “F*cking Identical Twins.” The film is in production now.



Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp/Photo Credit: Cate Hellman



Marius de Vries, a Grammy-winning producer who worked on “La La Land” and “CODA,” will serve as an executive music producer on “F*cking Identical Twins,” and Fiora Cutler will serve as the film’s music supervisor overseeing cast musical direction with de Vries.



“F*cking Identical Twins” is the first musical for A24, which will handle the film’s global release, while Chernin Entertainment will produce and co-finance alongside A24. Chernin had previously dipped its toes into the musical world by producing the musical hit “The Greatest Showman.”



No other character details were made available.



Nathan Lane recently starred in “Only Murders in the Building” and will star in the upcoming “Disappointment Blvd.” Megan Mullally was recently seen in the Sundance drama “Summering.” Bowen Yang is known for his work on “Saturday Night Live” and “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.” Megan Thee Stallion is a multiple Grammy-winner and will also star in “The Best Man Wedding.”



