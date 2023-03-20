New York Community Bank agrees to buy a large portion of Signature Bank
The 40 branches of Signature Bank will become Flagstar Bank, starting Monday. Flagstar is one of New York Community Bank's subsidiaries.Full Article
New York Community Bank has agreed to buy a significant chunk of the failed Signature Bank in a 2.7 billion dollar (£2.2 billion)..
Only a week after its collapse, Signature Bank’s deposits and loans are set to be sold to Flagstar Bank, a subsidiary of New York..