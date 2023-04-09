Tiger Woods withdraws from 2023 Masters due to injury before play resumes Sunday
Tiger Woods said he was in "constant" pain at the Masters, but it became too much to bear. The five-time Masters champ was at 9-over as he bowed out.
Tiger Woods has announced that he will not resume his third round at Augusta National on Sunday because of an injury. In a tweet,..
