Japanese woman turns 117 years old, extends record as world's oldest person

Reuters Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Kane Tanaka has extended her record as the world's oldest person by celebrating her 117th birthday at a nursing home in Fukuoka in southern Japan.
talamieka

talamieka brice Japanese Woman Turns 117 Years Old, Extends Record As World's Oldest Person https://t.co/dOTNMhrHIJ 8 seconds ago

gabriel_gabdiel

Gabriel De Angeles Japanese woman turns 117 years old, extends record as world's... https://t.co/pEtZ1jGyKJ 21 seconds ago

theonhlanhla

Ndlovu Gatsheni RT @Reuters: Japanese woman turns 117 years old, extends record as world's oldest person https://t.co/6peNYHodri https://t.co/T02LnAHYDF 1 minute ago

debtwigg

debtwigg Japanese Woman Turns 117 Years Old, Extends Record As World's Oldest Person https://t.co/rDFqZ14qPk 4 minutes ago

MsAussie_G

Ms 🐝G~🐝 RT @Reuters: Japanese woman turns 117 years old, extends record as world's oldest person https://t.co/GlF1v6ej7D https://t.co/25pEoWZRlv 5 minutes ago

danieltheman24

Daniel Lincoln Japanese woman turns 117 years old, extends record as world's oldest person | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/GbScwrF9sm 7 minutes ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News Japanese woman turns 117 years old, extends record as world’s oldest person https://t.co/yuPgduVrR7 7 minutes ago

GuiltFreeTips

Health Research RT @STcom: Japanese woman turns 117 years old, extends record as world's oldest person https://t.co/x9dgUoRJS5 10 minutes ago

