CBS News poll shows Sanders, Biden and Buttigieg tied for lead in Iowa
Monday, 6 January 2020 () A new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows a three-way tie between Senator Bernie Sanders, Former Vice President Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg in Iowa. In New Hampshire, Senator Sanders is in front, with a two-point lead over Biden. Ed O'Keefe reports from Iowa.
The race in Michigan is narrowing down to two candidates: Joe Biden and Michael Bloomberg.
According to a new poll, Bloomberg and Biden both have the best chances of defeating Trump in November.
The poll was conducted January 3-7 by the Glengariff group. 600 people were surveyed.
Biden has the...