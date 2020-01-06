Global  

CBS News poll shows Sanders, Biden and Buttigieg tied for lead in Iowa

CBS News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
A new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows a three-way tie between Senator Bernie Sanders, Former Vice President Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg in Iowa. In New Hampshire, Senator Sanders is in front, with a two-point lead over Biden. Ed O'Keefe reports from Iowa.
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden And Bloomberg Lead In Michigan

Biden And Bloomberg Lead In Michigan 00:27

 The race in Michigan is narrowing down to two candidates: Joe Biden and Michael Bloomberg. According to a new poll, Bloomberg and Biden both have the best chances of defeating Trump in November. The poll was conducted January 3-7 by the Glengariff group. 600 people were surveyed. Biden has the...

