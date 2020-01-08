Global  

Child stowaway found dead on Air France plane that landed in Paris from Ivory Coast

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
A “lifeless body of a stowaway” has been found on an Air France plane that arrived in Paris Wednesday, the airline says.
News video: 'Child Stowaway' Found Dead In Air France Plane

'Child Stowaway' Found Dead In Air France Plane 00:30

 A "child stowaway" was found dead in an Air France plane.

Cause of Kazakhstan plane crash investigated [Video]Cause of Kazakhstan plane crash investigated

Technical failure, pilot error and weather conditions are being considered as possible causes of the plane crash in Kazakhstan which left 12 people dead and more than 50 injured. The Bek Air jet,..

At least 12 dead in Kazakhstan plane crash [Video]At least 12 dead in Kazakhstan plane crash

At least 12 people were killed and more than twenty hospitalized after a plane operated by a local airline crashed in Kazakhstan on Friday. Jayson Albano reports.

Stowaway child found dead in plane at Paris airport

A child stowaway was found dead Wednesday in the undercarriage of a plane at a Paris airport, officials said, having probably frozen to death or asphyxiated on...
CTV News

'Child stowaway' found dead in plane's undercarriage in Paris

A body was discovered after an Air France flight had arrived in Paris from Ivory Coast.
BBC News

