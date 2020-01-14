Global  

UK PM Johnson: New Trump deal can replace the Iran nuclear pact

Reuters Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday called on U.S. President Donald Trump to replace the Iranian nuclear deal with his own new agreement to ensure that the Islamic Republic did not get an atomic weapon.
