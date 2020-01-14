UK PM Johnson: New Trump deal can replace the Iran nuclear pact

rez RT @tparsi: Make no mistake. This is the complete surrender of the EU to Trump: "President Trump is a great dealmaker, by his own account… 46 seconds ago

Betty Williams⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @hrenee80: UK's Boris Johnson welcomes replacing Obama-era Iran nuclear agreement saying, “If we're going to get rid of it, let's replac… 48 seconds ago

Mark Dubowitz “Boris Johnson went the furthest any European leader has gone to suggest Iran deal should be replaced in near futur… https://t.co/oKgCANCoub 54 seconds ago

James S Clarke RT @RenewParty: Boris Johnson on BBC Breakfast: On the killing of Soleimani - "There was no reason for us to be notified" On the JCPOA - "… 3 minutes ago

ATLondonUK RT @IndMediaGroup: Johnson: Let's do a 'Trump deal' to replace the Iran nuclear deal #BorisJohnson #Westminster #Londonislovinit #Irannucle… 3 minutes ago

Samcgweb ❌ ❌ RT @Herbert_L_Reed: BBC News - Boris Johnson: Replace Iran nuclear plan with 'Trump deal', says PM https://t.co/I2vXOVIgaO 4 minutes ago

ChristianPilgrim RT @InstaNewsAlerts: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on U.S. President Donald Trump to replace the Iranian nuclear deal with hi… 5 minutes ago