Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iran: Rouhani Insists In Blaming US For Ukraine Plane Downing

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blamed the recent crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane near Tehran on the US, pledging that he will inform the public on the results of the investigation into the accident.

Speaking at a conference on agriculture, held in Tehran on Tuesday, Rouhani said events leading to the deaths of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran makes first arrests over plane disaster

Iran makes first arrests over plane disaster 01:32

 Iran said on Tuesday it had arrested an undisclosed number of suspects accused of playing a role in the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger place last week. Adam Reed reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Several arrests in connection to downing of plane [Video]Several arrests in connection to downing of plane

Several arrests in connection to downing of plane

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:28Published

Rouhani: Plane incident 'unforgivable error' [Video]Rouhani: Plane incident 'unforgivable error'

Iran&apos;s President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday Iran will punish &quot;all those responsible&quot; for the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed 176 people.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ukraine president to speak to Iran's Rouhani over downing of plane

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Kiev: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was due to speak on the phone with Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Satu...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •News24France 24Reuters IndiaReutersNYTimes.comDeutsche Welle

Iran Says Won’t Give Black Box Of Crashed Plane To Boeing

The Civil Aviation Organization of Iran said it will not hand over flight recorders from the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Iran: Rouhani Insists In Blaming US For Ukraine Plane Downing https://t.co/fl9PRRv4VV https://t.co/eebvXTULby 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.