Iran: Rouhani Insists In Blaming US For Ukraine Plane Downing

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





Speaking at a conference on agriculture, held in Tehran on Tuesday, Rouhani said events leading to the deaths of... Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blamed the recent crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane near Tehran on the US, pledging that he will inform the public on the results of the investigation into the accident.Speaking at a conference on agriculture, held in Tehran on Tuesday, Rouhani said events leading to the deaths of 👓 View full article

