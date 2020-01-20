Global  

Impeachment Trial Brief And Response – Backgrounder

Eurasia Review Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
US Senate trial: The House targets Trump for seeking foreign help to influence the 2020 election; Trump insists the charges are an attack on voters.

Read the impeachment trial memorandum of the US House of Representatives.

Read the response from President Trump, provided by NPR. The president’s team could produce a...
News video: President's Legal Team Files Brief Questioning Legitimacy Of Impeachment

President's Legal Team Files Brief Questioning Legitimacy Of Impeachment 04:01

 Natalie Brand reports on the latest developments in impeachment trial of President Trump set to start Tuesday (1-20-2020)

Impeachment Trial: President Trump's Lawyers Charge Into Defense [Video]Impeachment Trial: President Trump's Lawyers Charge Into Defense

President Trump's lawyers charged into the impeachment trial defense Saturday, accusing Democrats of trying to overturn the 2016 election and prevent him from running in 2020; Natalie Brand reports for..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:10Published

Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team [Video]Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team

Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump told his Senate impeachment trial on Saturday that Democrats' efforts to remove the president from office would set a "very, very dangerous" precedent in an..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:43Published


White House Responds To Senate Impeachment Trial Summons

The response is a formal part of the process in the impeachment trial, which begins Tuesday. It marks the first time the president has outlined a legal case for...
NPR

House impeachment managers call Trump 'Framers’ worst nightmare come to life' in new brief

The House impeachment managers said on Monday that President Trump jeopardized national security and “orchestrated a cover-up unprecedented in the history of...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NPRCBS News

