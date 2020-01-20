Impeachment Trial Brief And Response – Backgrounder

Monday, 20 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )





Read the



Read the response from President Trump, provided by NPR. The president’s team could produce a... US Senate trial: The House targets Trump for seeking foreign help to influence the 2020 election; Trump insists the charges are an attack on voters.Read the impeachment trial memorandum of the US House of Representatives.Read the response from President Trump, provided by NPR. The president’s team could produce a 👓 View full article

