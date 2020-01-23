Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Stump Speech Analyzer: Elizabeth Warren

PolitiFact Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Editor’s note: PolitiFact is analyzing the Democratic presidential candidates’ stump speeches. Following our summary of the speech’s main themes, we present fact-checks of specific talking points. Read other stump speech analyzers for Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders. The stump speech: Warren’s 44-minute speech in Brooklyn, New York, on Jan. 7, 2020 Elizabeth Warren’s central message is that the core problem the country faces is that the government helps the powerful, not the bulk of Americans.  "When you see a government that works great for those with money and doesn’t work so great for much of anyone else, ... >>More
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael Moore Slams Elizabeth Warren [Video]Michael Moore Slams Elizabeth Warren

Michael Moore is mad at Elizabeth Warren. Why? Moore said Warren is backstabbing Sen. Bernard Sanders. Moore is a long time Sanders supporter. "Why Elizabeth chose to stick a knife in Bernie’s back..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published

What A Week: Warren-Sanders Feud; Impeachment Trial; Massachusetts Budget Gap [Video]What A Week: Warren-Sanders Feud; Impeachment Trial; Massachusetts Budget Gap

WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss the Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders feud, the Impeachment trial and the budget gap facing Massachusetts lawmakers.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 07:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Stump Speech Analyzer: Amy Klobuchar

Editor’s note: PolitiFact is analyzing the Democratic presidential candidates’ stump speeches. Following our summary of the speech’s main themes, we...
PolitiFact

The Stump Speech Analyzer: Bernie Sanders

Editor’s note: PolitiFact is analyzing the Democratic presidential candidates’ stump speeches. Following our summary of the speech’s main themes, we...
PolitiFact

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.