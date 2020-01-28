Global  

Palestinians say ‘a thousand noes’ to Trump-Netanyahu Mideast peace plan

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday said "a thousand no's" to the long-awaited Middle East peace plan unveiled by President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
News video: Trump unveils US-Israeli plan amid Palestinian rejections

Trump unveils US-Israeli plan amid Palestinian rejections 45:51

 US President Donald Trump unveiled the long-delayed US-Israeli plan for the Middle East on Tuesday amid repeated rejections by Palestinians.

Eyes on Israel polls, Netanyahu welcomes Trump's Middle East plan [Video]Eyes on Israel polls, Netanyahu welcomes Trump's Middle East plan

Israeli prime minister did not mention the proposed Palestinian state in his speech but commended Trump's efforts in working towards peace.

President Trump Unveils Long-Awaited Middle East Peace Plan [Video]President Trump Unveils Long-Awaited Middle East Peace Plan

CBS4's Bofta Yimam has the details from the White House.

Palestinians angrily reject Trump Mideast peace plan

Palestinians angrily reject Trump Mideast peace planPalestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said "a thousand no's" to the Mideast peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump, which strongly favours Israel.The...
Palestinians call on world to reject Trump peace plan

Trump is due to unveil his proposal for Middle East peace this week in Washington, where he is scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and...
fatbowe

billy fatbowe Palestinians say ‘a thousand noes’ to Trump-Netanyahu Mideast peace plan...SO A THOUSAND MOAB'S WOULD BE BETTER🎯🎯🎯 https://t.co/uTtQeykkwQ 9 minutes ago

Jjs7000Juanita

Juanita Saunders Palestinians say ‘a thousand noes’ to Trump-Netanyahu Mideast peace plan https://t.co/URvk4ycxzH #FoxNews 55 minutes ago

51LouShelly65

LouShelly ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸✝️ RT @NorCalCrush: Palestinians say ‘a thousand noes’ to Trump-Netanyahu Mideast peace plan https://t.co/HfEgrYcpKW 59 minutes ago

samnevarez2

sam nevarez Google News - ⁦@FOXNOW⁩ ⁦@foxnewstalk⁩ noes’ ?? https://t.co/ivAZSj1yWD 2 hours ago

DianeFHudson1

Diane F. Hudson FOX NEWS: Palestinians say ‘a thousand noes’ to Trump-Netanyahu Mideast peace plan https://t.co/3yfWTvdsBW 2 hours ago

DeidreEversull

Deidre Eversull Fox News: Palestinians say ‘a thousand noes’ to Trump-Netanyahu Mideast peace plan. https://t.co/7JyMmnoGFT via @GoogleNews 3 hours ago

bobmunoz

Bob Munoz Sources indicate that Trump's plan gives Israel the Palestinian land they are currently occupying. This is wrong an… https://t.co/1UM5m4qSYv 4 hours ago

IC2MORROW67

Q. MCHENRY Palestinians say ‘a thousand noes’ to Trump-Netanyahu Mideast peace plan https://t.co/8ztPcE2d1U #FoxNews 4 hours ago

