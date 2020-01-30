Global  

Virginia House passes gun-control measures

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia House of Delegates has passed several pieces of gun-control legislation, but some of the measures face an uncertain future in the more conservative Senate. The Democrat-led House approved seven gun measures Thursday, largely along party lines. The legislation will now go to the Senate for a vote, which has […]
