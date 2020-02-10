Brothers of Chicago prep basketball star forgive his killer
Friday, 14 February 2020 () CHICAGO (AP) — The brothers of Chicago high school basketball star Ben Wilson, who was viewed as the top player in the nation before his murder in 1984, said Thursday they have forgiven the shooter. Anthony Wilson said he was asked if he was crazy for meeting William Moore, the man convicted of gunning down […]
