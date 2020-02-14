News24.com | At least 15 children killed in Haiti orphanage fire

Global  

At least 15 children killed in Haiti orphanage fire

Friday, 14 February 2020
A fire has swept through an unlicensed orphanage outside Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince, killing 15 children, a local judge says.
Haiti orphanage fire: 13 children killed in blaze near capital

Haiti orphanage fire: 13 children killed in blaze near capital 01:54

 Government closed around 160 orphanages in the past five years and hundreds more operate without official authorisation.

13 children killed in Haiti orphanage fire

A fire swept through a Haitian children's home run by a Pennsylvania-based non-profit group, killing 13 children, health-care workers said Friday.
Haiti orphanage fire kills 15, renews debate over unlicensed orphanages

Fifteen children died in a fire that swept overnight through an orphanage in Haiti run by a U.S. religious group, authorities said on Friday, triggering renewed...
