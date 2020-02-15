Global  

COVID-19 Third Indian crew on Japan cruise ship tests positive

Mid-Day Saturday, 15 February 2020
*Tokyo:* A third Indian crew on board a cruise ship off the Japanese coast has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian Embassy in Japan said on Friday as authorities confirmed that 218 people have been infected with the deadly virus on the quarantined ship. The cruise ship Diamond Princess with 3,711 people on board...
