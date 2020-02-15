COVID-19 Third Indian crew on Japan cruise ship tests positive Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

... *Tokyo:* A third Indian crew on board a cruise ship off the Japanese coast has tested positive for the novel coronavirus , the Indian Embassy in Japan said on Friday as authorities confirmed that 218 people have been infected with the deadly virus on the quarantined ship. The cruise ship Diamond Princess with 3,711 people on board 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this News18.com The cruise ship Diamond Princess with 3,711 people on board arrived at the Japanese coast early last week and was q… https://t.co/Lq2DJ0vV0u 1 hour ago News18 The cruise ship Diamond Princess with 3,711 people on board arrived at the Japanese coast early last week and was q… https://t.co/eQQjsM8Qe7 1 hour ago Mathrubhumi Third Indian crew on board cruise ship off Japanese coast tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/y8G8lTdIBi #mathrubhumi 14 hours ago Indian 🇮🇳Ⓜ️🇮🇳 RT @TelanganaToday: “COVID-19: Third Indian crew on board Japanese cruise ship tests positive” https://t.co/xmS7EEfhmL 15 hours ago Telangana Today “COVID-19: Third Indian crew on board Japanese cruise ship tests positive” https://t.co/xmS7EEfhmL 15 hours ago The Bible News Network RT @IndiaToday: The Indian Embassy in Tokyo has said that one more Indian crew member on Diamond Princess has tested positive for Covid-19.… 16 hours ago India Today The Indian Embassy in Tokyo has said that one more Indian crew member on Diamond Princess has tested positive for C… https://t.co/iBHRsTVeTT 17 hours ago