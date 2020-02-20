Global  

Two people killed by Mardi Gras parade floats in New Orleans

Independent Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
'To be confronted with such a tragedy a second time at the height of our Carnival celebrations seems an unimaginable burden to bear,' says mayor
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: New Orleans officials cancel tandem floats after Mardi Gras deaths

New Orleans officials cancel tandem floats after Mardi Gras deaths 00:37

 After the reported deaths of two paradegoers at this year's Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, the city said it will suspend tandem floats - multiple floats connected by a hitch and pulled by a single tractor - for the remainder of Mardi Gras.

Recent related videos from verified sources

2nd person in days killed by Mardi Gras float in New Orleans [Video]2nd person in days killed by Mardi Gras float in New Orleans

Authorities say a man has been struck by a float and killed by a Mardi Gras float during a parade in New Orleans.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:20Published

Mardi Gras Traditions You Probably Didn't Know Until Now [Video]Mardi Gras Traditions You Probably Didn't Know Until Now

Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, is steeped in traditions. Buzz60’s TC Newman introduces you to some of the lesser-known parts of the Mardi Gras celebrations.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mardi Gras parade accident in New Orleans results in death of woman: report

A woman was run over and killed Wednesday night while trying to pass between two sections of a Mardi Gras parade float in New Orleans, according to a report.
FOXNews.com

Two killed during Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans

A man was struck and killed by a Mardi Gras float during a Saturday night street parade in New Orleans, becoming the second person in days killed along a parade...
Belfast Telegraph

