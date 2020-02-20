Two people killed by Mardi Gras parade floats in New Orleans

'To be confronted with such a tragedy a second time at the height of our Carnival celebrations seems an unimaginable burden to bear,' says mayor



Recent related videos from verified sources 2nd person in days killed by Mardi Gras float in New Orleans Authorities say a man has been struck by a float and killed by a Mardi Gras float during a parade in New Orleans. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:20Published 10 hours ago Mardi Gras Traditions You Probably Didn't Know Until Now Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, is steeped in traditions. Buzz60’s TC Newman introduces you to some of the lesser-known parts of the Mardi Gras celebrations. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:19Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Mardi Gras parade accident in New Orleans results in death of woman: report A woman was run over and killed Wednesday night while trying to pass between two sections of a Mardi Gras parade float in New Orleans, according to a report.

FOXNews.com 4 days ago



Two killed during Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans A man was struck and killed by a Mardi Gras float during a Saturday night street parade in New Orleans, becoming the second person in days killed along a parade...

Belfast Telegraph 18 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this