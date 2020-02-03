The Looming Financial Nightmare: So Much For Living The American Dream – OpEd

“When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it.” — Frédéric Bastiat, French economist Let’s talk numbers, shall we? The national debt (the amount the federal government has ...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Home flipping nightmare A Las Vegas couple is finding out the hard way, sometimes the American dream can turn on you. They bought a home, but things went south from there. 13 Investigates Anchor Tricia Kean shows how these.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 04:37Published 1 day ago BENEATH US movie BENEATH US movie - Official Trailer (2020) Thriller Movie HD- Plot synopsis: The American Dream becomes a nightmare for a group of undocumented day laborers hired by a wealthy couple. What they expect.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 01:00Published on February 3, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources "Beneath Us" - cast: Lynn Collins, Rigo Sanchez, Josue Aguirre, James Tupper, Roberto Sanchez, Thomas Chavira, Nicholas Gonzalez, Edy Ganem, Andrew Burlinson, David Castro *Release date :* March 06, 2020 *Synopsis :* In "Beneath Us", the American Dream becomes a nightmare for a group of undocumented day laborers hired by a wealthy...

AceShowbiz 1 day ago





Tweets about this