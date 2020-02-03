Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > The Looming Financial Nightmare: So Much For Living The American Dream – OpEd

The Looming Financial Nightmare: So Much For Living The American Dream – OpEd

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
“When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it.” — Frédéric Bastiat, French economist

Let’s talk numbers, shall we?

The national debt (the amount the federal government has...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Home flipping nightmare [Video]Home flipping nightmare

A Las Vegas couple is finding out the hard way, sometimes the American dream can turn on you. They bought a home, but things went south from there. 13 Investigates Anchor Tricia Kean shows how these..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:37Published

BENEATH US movie [Video]BENEATH US movie

BENEATH US movie - Official Trailer (2020) Thriller Movie HD- Plot synopsis: The American Dream becomes a nightmare for a group of undocumented day laborers hired by a wealthy couple. What they expect..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

"Beneath Us" - cast: Lynn Collins, Rigo Sanchez, Josue Aguirre, James Tupper, Roberto Sanchez, Thomas Chavira, Nicholas Gonzalez, Edy Ganem, Andrew Burlinson, David Castro

Beneath Us - cast: Lynn Collins, Rigo Sanchez, Josue Aguirre, James Tupper, Roberto Sanchez, Thomas Chavira, Nicholas Gonzalez, Edy Ganem, Andrew Burlinson, David Castro*Release date :* March 06, 2020 *Synopsis :* In "Beneath Us", the American Dream becomes a nightmare for a group of undocumented day laborers hired by a wealthy...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.