Mom of missing toddler accused of filing false police report

Seattle Times Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The teen mother of a 15-month-old Tennessee girl who is the subject of an Amber Alert is now accused of filing a false police report. Megan Boswell, who has said the toddler’s grandmother took the little girl to Mendota, Virginia, is being held on a false report charge, according to the […]
