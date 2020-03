A meeting of G7 nations' foreign ministers, which was scheduled to take place in Pittsburgh later this month, will be held by video conference as a precaution, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday amid the growing coronavirus threat.



Recent related videos from verified sources Pittsburgh Preparing For G7 Ministers' Meeting



World leaders will gather in Pittsburgh later this month for the G7 Ministers' Meeting, Meghan Schiller reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:44 Published 2 weeks ago Pittsburgh To Host G7 Meeting



Foreign ministers -- including those from the UK, France and Germany -- will join Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Pittsburgh for a G7 meeting; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:31 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus cases rise to 31 as Delhi man tests positive A number of events related to Holi and Women's Day celebrations were cancelled while the UGC asked universities to avoid large gatherings as precautionary...

Mid-Day 1 week ago



GCC health ministers hold video Conf. meeting on coronavirus (MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, March 14 (KUNA) -- GCC health ministers with the participation of GCC Health Council, held a meeting usin...

MENAFN.com 18 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this