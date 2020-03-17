Global  

Taiwan widens travel warning, reports 10 new coronavirus cases

Tuesday, 17 March 2020
Taiwan's government on Tuesday raised its travel warning and advised against all unnecessary trips to three U.S. states as well as Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and several other Asian states, and announced 10 new cases of coronavirus.
News video: Coronavirus Impacting Travel Agencies

Coronavirus Impacting Travel Agencies

 With more coronavirus cases popping up across the country, local travel agents say they've had several cancellations.

