Meme Misleads on Hospital Visits to Children With COVID-19

A viral meme suggests that children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. and U.K. can't be visited by a parent. Hospital policies have become generally more restrictive, but pediatric patients are still allowed visits by at least one parent.



A viral meme suggests that children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. and U.K. can't be visited by a parent. Hospital policies have become generally more restrictive, but pediatric patients are still allowed visits by at least one parent.

