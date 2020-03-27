Can China’s COVID-19 Statistics be Trusted?

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

From GDP figures to coronavirus counts, China’s government has a long history of manipulating data for political gain.



Scott N. Romaniuk and Tobias Burgers



The Wuhan coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, originally appeared as pneumonia illnesses in the first week of December 2019 and were associated with the Huanan... 👓 View full article

