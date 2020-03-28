Global  

North Korea fires unidentified projectile: Yonhap

Reuters Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the ocean off its east coast, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
News video: During Global Pandemic, North Korea Fires Off Ballistic Missile Into The Sea

During Global Pandemic, North Korea Fires Off Ballistic Missile Into The Sea 00:37

 The South Korean government says North Korea fired at least one unidentified projectile into the ocean off its east coast on Sunday. According to Reuters, Japan’s Ministry of Defense reporting that it appeared to be a ballistic missile. If confirmed as a ballistic missile, it would be the fourth...

