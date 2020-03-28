North Korea fires unidentified projectile: Yonhap

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the ocean off its east coast, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Chris Carter Wont this guy ever just take a fucking break? He needs a bullet enema "North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile… https://t.co/wjrkkuhIWl 3 minutes ago James RT @MailOnline: #BREAKING North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile' towards Japan during coronavirus crisis https://t.co/gzyl8xrzZ0 https… 4 minutes ago ♡ I bet this man wants to start a war and take over the world during the pandemic North Korea fires 'unidentified… https://t.co/AAD1sCLbWs 7 minutes ago NoPLACE/Joy. Great ‼️‼️‼️ North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile' into the sea https://t.co/2UXoRj96P2 7 minutes ago brian wattanga RT @teddyeugene: North Korea fires unidentified projectile into the sea off the coast of Japan, the sixth launch by the Kim Jong Un regime… 9 minutes ago Marty b 2020,💙♥️💙♥️💙 Trumple stiltskin lies! Let's 🙏🙏it was Kim they fired into the sea😱😜"North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile' into the sea" https://t.co/kV5lWBgyBS 10 minutes ago The African Voice North Korea fires unidentified projectile into the sea off the coast of Japan, the sixth launch by the Kim Jong Un… https://t.co/GUc69haKaM 11 minutes ago Anish Sahadevan Go Corona go, go to North Korea and get this guy in a body bag please 》》 "North Korea fires 'unidentified projecti… https://t.co/0g5gBsAr3d 13 minutes ago