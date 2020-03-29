UK lockdown must be lifted gradually, could last six months - medical official

Global  

Reuters Sunday, 29 March 2020
Britons may be subject to some form of lockdown measures for six months or longer, England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries said on Sunday, warning the country faces a second wave of coronavirus if they are lifted too quickly.
 Deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries says that it could be six months or longer before the country gets back to normal from the coronavirus pandemic. At the same briefing Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick announces that millions of items of personal protective equipment was being delivered to...

