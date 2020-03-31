Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > German city follows Austria and stipulates face masks for shoppers

German city follows Austria and stipulates face masks for shoppers

Reuters Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The city of Jena in eastern Germany has decided to make people wear face masks when shopping or traveling by public transport, stepping up efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus and becoming the first city in the country to take the step.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Missouri church makes face masks for health care workers

Missouri church makes face masks for health care workers 03:18

 Seamstresses at Fellowship Church in Greenwood and Raymore are part of a national movement of people making face masks for health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RichardHobbins

Richard Hobbins RT @antaresufo27: German city follows Austria and stipulates face masks for shoppers https://t.co/kflPQcatJ0 13 minutes ago

antaresufo27

Antares Hanson German city follows Austria and stipulates face masks for shoppers https://t.co/kflPQcatJ0 18 minutes ago

JuliaWi81922531

😈ℭγκɑ ℿ℘ɑɞσɕλɑɞϰɑᴙ😈 German city introduces face masks for shoppers as corona cases rise https://t.co/dEKyZN8H0O https://t.co/I6HnvVyVWH 20 minutes ago

sk888p

skip . German city follows Austria and stipulates face masks for shoppers https://t.co/hvQGurU8ln 35 minutes ago

notgreatlookin

notgreatlookin RT @Glic16: German city follows Austria in instructing shoppers to wear face masks. Why are not doing this in Ireland? https://t.co/K15jM… 44 minutes ago

martoiu

mihai martoiu ticu German city follows Austria and stipulates face masks for shoppers https://t.co/EmFRJodKPG 48 minutes ago

bobbied100

bobbiedk RT @3arabawy: "Given shortages of face masks, the town also said towels or scarves wrapped over peoples’ mouths and noses would be acceptab… 1 hour ago

3arabawy

عمو حسام لا يغادر المنزل إلا للضرورة "Given shortages of face masks, the town also said towels or scarves wrapped over peoples’ mouths and noses would b… https://t.co/tf9AwsNmBS 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.