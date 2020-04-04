Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Indian power grid operators scramble to prepare for Modi's 'lights off' plan

Indian power grid operators scramble to prepare for Modi's 'lights off' plan

Reuters Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to citizens to switch off lights across India on Sunday to mark the coronavirus fight is generating a lot more work and some tough challenges for India's power sector workers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: PM Modi ने की Light Off करने की अपील, क्या फेल हो जाएंगे Power Grid?

PM Modi ने की Light Off करने की अपील, क्या फेल हो जाएंगे Power Grid? 06:12

 PM Modi ने की Light Off करने की अपील, क्या फेल हो जाएंगे Power Grid?

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.