Queen Elizabeth Makes Rare Address To The U.K. About Coronavirus

Newsy Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Watch Video"I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time," Queen Elizabeth II said.

On Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II addressed the United Kingdom in a rare televised speech urging citizens to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In her speech, she acknowledged the work of the U.K.'s National...
News video: Queen Elizabeth promises better days will return as she addresses UK and commonwealth

Queen Elizabeth promises better days will return as she addresses UK and commonwealth 01:05

 Queen Elizabeth promised "better days would return" in a rare televised address to the British public and the wider Commonwealth amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

