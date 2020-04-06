Global  

China sees rise in asymptomatic coronavirus cases

Reuters Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Mainland China reported 39 new coronavirus cases as of Sunday, up from 30 a day earlier, and the number of asymptomatic cases also surged, as Beijing continued to struggle to extinguish the outbreak despite drastic containment efforts.
 Local health authorities recorded 39 new cases on Sunday, 38 of which were imported.

