Russia reports new record daily rise of coronavirus cases

Reuters Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Russia reported 1,786 more coronavirus cases on Friday, its largest daily rise so far, which took the national tally of confirmed infections to 11,917.
 Nearly 900 new novel coronavirus cases and 37 deaths have been reported over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry revealed in its daily briefing. This is the largest ever single-day spike in the number of cases and deaths, the ministry added, and takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in India to...

