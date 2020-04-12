Mainland China reports 99 new coronavirus cases, a jump from previous day Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Mainland China reported 99 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 11, including 97 involving travelers from overseas, up from a total of 46 new cases a day earlier, China's National Health Commission said on Sunday. 👓 View full article

