Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Kyle Larson fired after sponsors drop rising NASCAR star over racial slur

Kyle Larson fired after sponsors drop rising NASCAR star over racial slur

CBC.ca Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Kyle Larson was fired Tuesday by Chip Ganassi Racing, a day after nearly every one of his sponsors dropped the star driver for using a racial slur during a live stream of a virtual race.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: Elk Grove Native Kyle Larson Suspended Indefinitely By NASCAR After Using Racial Slur During Virtual Race

Elk Grove Native Kyle Larson Suspended Indefinitely By NASCAR After Using Racial Slur During Virtual Race 00:32

 Elk Grove native and NASCAR star Kyle Larson has been suspended after he was heard using a racial slur on a Twitch live stream. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JuanSantosD

Juan el Santo NASCAR driver fired after using a racial slur while streaming https://t.co/i3gVCBgBaQ https://t.co/WxPcBmlQXB 6 minutes ago

WizardOfRahs

TERRANCE NASCAR star Kyle Larson fired by his team after saying N-word during virtual race https://t.co/Uo4D7VLKzU via @nbcnews 6 minutes ago

CBCWorldNews

CBC World News Kyle Larson fired after sponsors drop rising NASCAR star over racial slur https://t.co/TQzV44HkAq https://t.co/Nwaoyn6Hb7 8 minutes ago

Basile061

Basile RT @SportsCenter: Breaking: Chip Ganassi Racing has fired star NASCAR driver Kyle Larson after his use of a racial slur during a virtual ra… 12 minutes ago

RRTheLoneWolf

FromThe3PtLineWithTheGlockIShootBetterThanKobe RT @tariqnasheed: Kyle Larson fired after Nascar driver uses n-word during virtual race https://t.co/y89l0gsqI6 16 minutes ago

dirtybrowndex

Dexter Gilmore RT @shongables: NASCAR driver Kyle Larson FIRED after using the n-word while taking part in a virtual racing event on Sunday. @CBS46 #Sport… 21 minutes ago

allgringo

allgringo RT @Independent: Nascar driver fired after using N-word on live stream https://t.co/EqY7HYvqPi 29 minutes ago

ChhetriVivek

Vivek Chhetri NASCAR driver fired after using a racial slur while streaming https://t.co/6umxcawC1t https://t.co/evmLIPYkNo 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.