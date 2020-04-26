USNS Comfort Discharges Last COVID-19 Patient, Leaves NYC Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoThe USNS Comfort's last COVID-19 patient left the hospital ship on Sunday, according to mulitple outlets.



The U.S. Navy hospital ship docked in New York last month to help alleviate overcrowding hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 1,000 bed-ship treated 182 patients during its stay.



Last week, New

