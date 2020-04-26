Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > USNS Comfort Discharges Last COVID-19 Patient, Leaves NYC

USNS Comfort Discharges Last COVID-19 Patient, Leaves NYC

Newsy Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
USNS Comfort Discharges Last COVID-19 Patient, Leaves NYCWatch VideoThe USNS Comfort's last COVID-19 patient left the hospital ship on Sunday, according to mulitple outlets.

The U.S. Navy hospital ship docked in New York last month to help alleviate overcrowding hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 1,000 bed-ship treated 182 patients during its stay. 

Last week, New...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

0silkyslim10

Dutty RT @nypost: USNS Comfort discharges last patient ahead of departure from NY https://t.co/8xtHN755GO https://t.co/2w637y6VRn 4 seconds ago

ed_pyett

real Ed Pyett @acoyne Trump is.....? USNS Comfort discharges last patient ahead of departure from NY https://t.co/a0es7AQv1X 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.