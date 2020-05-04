Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Millions Return To Work As Italy Eases Lockdown Measures

Millions Return To Work As Italy Eases Lockdown Measures

Newsy Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Millions Return To Work As Italy Eases Lockdown MeasuresWatch VideoMillions of people in Italy returned to work Monday as the country began easing some of its coronavirus restrictions. 

Italy was the first country to implement a nationwide lockdown over the pandemic back in early March. 

Once considered an epicenter for the virus, Italy's daily counts of new confirmed cases...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

What will Britain’s post-lockdown workplaces look like? [Video]

What will Britain’s post-lockdown workplaces look like?

As the UK’s coronavirus cases begin to stabilise, calls for an end to the nation’s strict lockdown rules continue to grow. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to reveal a road map next Sunday,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published
COVID-19 lockdown worsens migrants' suffering in Libya [Video]

COVID-19 lockdown worsens migrants' suffering in Libya

For migrants who have left African countries for Libya, life was already a struggle before the coronavirus pandemic, and now lockdown measures are leaving many without work.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Which lockdown measures are being lifted around Europe?

Lockdowns and distancing measures to stem the spread of the virus have derailed Europe's economies and left millions without work. Now, Europe has gradually...
Deutsche Welle

Italy eases long lockdown, leaders push vaccine effort

ROME (AP) — Millions of people were allowed to return to work in Italy Monday as Europe's longest lockdown started to ease, while countries from Iceland to...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this