UAE: Fire Erupts At Residential Tower In Sharjah
Tuesday, 5 May 2020 (
1 day ago)
A massive fire raged through a 48-floor building in the emirate of Sharjah, UAE, on Tuesday.
Nine people were injured in the blaze at the Abbco Tower in Sharjah’s Al Nahda area, Sharjah government’s media office said.
Civil defense teams were alerted shortly after 9 p.m. and rushed to the site, making sure the ...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
23 hours ago
Firefighters brought under control a fire that broke out at a residential tower in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday night (May 5), Sharjah's government media office said. Residential tower engulfed in flames in UAE 00:37
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Massive fire lights up skyscraper in UAE A massive fire was reported at a residential building in Al Nahda in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates late on Tuesday (May 5). Fire engines and ambulances have been rushed to the spot. Filmed by Benjamin.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:36 Published 1 day ago
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this