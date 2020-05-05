UAE: Fire Erupts At Residential Tower In Sharjah

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Massive fire lights up skyscraper in UAE



A massive fire was reported at a residential building in Al Nahda in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates late on Tuesday (May 5). Fire engines and ambulances have been rushed to the spot. Filmed by Benjamin.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:36 Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Massive fire at residential tower in UAE's Sharjah, five injured A massive fire broke out at a residential tower named Abbco Tower in UAE's Sharjah on Tuesday (April 5) night. The fire has been brought under control and no...

Zee News 1 day ago



Fire breaks out at UAE residential tower, seven injuries reported Firefighters brought under control a fire that broke out at a residential tower in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday night, Sharjah's government...

Reuters 1 day ago





