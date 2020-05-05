Global  

UAE: Fire Erupts At Residential Tower In Sharjah

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
A massive fire raged through a 48-floor building in the emirate of Sharjah, UAE, on Tuesday.

Nine people were injured in the blaze at the Abbco Tower in Sharjah’s Al Nahda area, Sharjah government’s media office said.

Civil defense teams were alerted shortly after 9 p.m. and rushed to the site, making sure the...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Residential tower engulfed in flames in UAE

Residential tower engulfed in flames in UAE 00:37

 Firefighters brought under control a fire that broke out at a residential tower in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday night (May 5), Sharjah's government media office said.

